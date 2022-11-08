SFI protests against ‘Hindi imposition’

SFI members staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Members of Student Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration against “imposition of Hindi language” in front of the Madurai Kamaraj University College here on Monday.

The students tied a black cloth over their mouths as part of the protest.

Its district secretary G. Bala said that the recommendations of the Home Minister Amit Shah-led Official Language Committee to use Hindi as the medium of instruction in IIT, IIM and Central Universities instead of English is only fuelling discrimination on the basis of language.

“When Indian States are divided based on language, taking measures to impose a single language across the country is an attack on a citizen’s right to choose to speak a language of his/her choice,” he charged.

He added that it is very unconstitutional to force someone, especially people of non-Hindi speaking States to speak a language they are barely familiar with.

Its district president R. David Rajadurai, and others were present.