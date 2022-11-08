SFI protests against ‘Hindi imposition’

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 08, 2022 20:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

SFI members staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Members of Student Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration against “imposition of Hindi language” in front of the Madurai Kamaraj University College here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students tied a black cloth over their mouths as part of the protest.

Its district secretary G. Bala said that the recommendations of the Home Minister Amit Shah-led Official Language Committee to use Hindi as the medium of instruction in IIT, IIM and Central Universities instead of English is only fuelling discrimination on the basis of language.

“When Indian States are divided based on language, taking measures to impose a single language across the country is an attack on a citizen’s right to choose to speak a language of his/her choice,” he charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that it is very unconstitutional to force someone, especially people of non-Hindi speaking States to speak a language they are barely familiar with.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Its district president R. David Rajadurai, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app