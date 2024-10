Members of Students Federation of India staged a demonstration against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, for having nominated ABVP State president Savitha Rajesh for the post of Syndicate member of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

The protesters flayed the Governor for saffronisation of educational institutions with appointment of a person with RSS ideology.

They threatened to intensify their protest if the nomination was not withdrawn immediately.

