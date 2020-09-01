SFI protest against NEET in Tamil Nadu

SFI members staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday.

01 September 2020 18:34 IST

MADURAI

Members of the Student Federation of India said the State government was acting against students by agreeing to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) here despite the rising COVID-19 cases.

At a protest on Tuesday outside the Collectorate, Madurai district (urban) secretary of SFI S. Veldeva said that instead of issuing corrective measures following the death of 17-year-old scheduled caste medical aspirant S. Anitha, who committed suicide after she filed a case against the conduct of NEET exam, the government was making it difficult for students from rural areas to even attempt to write the exam.

Advertising

Advertising

On Anitha's third death anniversary, everyone in the State government seems to have forgotten that the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa opposed NEET, he said.

He added that the ruling AIADMK government, which in its manifesto opposed the conduct of NEET, was betraying the students by collaborating with the Central government.

“Students who appear for NEET in large halls for a long time could be exposed and new COVID-19 clusters could form,” he said, demanding that NEET be scrapped.