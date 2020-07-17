SFI members in Madurai protest proposal to conduct final-year college exams

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) protested against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) proposal to conduct final-year examinations online, for colleges across the country. The protest was held at the Collector’s office on Friday.

SFI’s Madurai district (Urban) Secretary, S. Veldeva, said that students across the country may not have access to proper internet connection. While some may be privileged enough to afford a healthy ecosystem for learning, many others may struggle in their households to complete their portions, he said.

The UGC was unclear about what would happen if students were affected by COVID-19 during the time of their exams. “The mental agony during this time is high as incomes are low. The government must be considerate towards all classes of students,” he said. He said that many students are still unable to connect to their online classrooms. “Due to this disparity and digital divide, final-year exams, which make or break careers, must not be held now,” he said.

Also, the government must not partner with large private players in the process of facilitating online learning. “We should instead ensure that the government provides free services and improves its capacity to ensure free learning without any major profit motive in mind,” Mr. Veldeva said.