SFI demands action against school for student’s death

Madurai

21 January 2022 22:11 IST

The Students’ Federation of India has sought action against A.P.T. Durairaj Higher Secondary School in Anuppanadi where a student died after being “forced” to carry furniture on January 13.

In a memorandum addressed to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, the federation office-bearers have demanded that the parents of Santhosh, a class 10 student, should be given compensation for the boy’s death.

They complained that the school officials had not rushed the boy immediately to hospital after he fell down without consciousness.

Stating that it was illegal for the school administration to extract physical work from students, the memorandum said that the school management had made a very casual remark on the issue.

The Collector should issue a circular warning all schools against indulging in such activities, the federation said.