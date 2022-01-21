Madurai

SFI demands action against school for student’s death

The Students’ Federation of India has sought action against A.P.T. Durairaj Higher Secondary School in Anuppanadi where a student died after being “forced” to carry furniture on January 13.

In a memorandum addressed to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, the federation office-bearers have demanded that the parents of Santhosh, a class 10 student, should be given compensation for the boy’s death.

They complained that the school officials had not rushed the boy immediately to hospital after he fell down without consciousness.

Stating that it was illegal for the school administration to extract physical work from students, the memorandum said that the school management had made a very casual remark on the issue.

The Collector should issue a circular warning all schools against indulging in such activities, the federation said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2022 10:12:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/sfi-demands-action-against-school-for-students-death/article38304927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY