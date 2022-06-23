SFI cadre protest against Agnipath
Scores of cadre of the Students Federation of India were arrested when they tried to stage a rail roko here on Wednesday, protesting against Angipath scheme.
The SFI cadre, led by district secretary M. Vasanth Surjith, said the scheme was a prelude to privatising defence sector, which would take away job opportunities of the youth and make India’s borders vulnerable.
They were later released by the police.
