Madurai

SFI cadre protest against Agnipath

SFI cadre trying to picket Ramanathapuram railway station on Wednesday.

SFI cadre trying to picket Ramanathapuram railway station on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Scores of cadre of the Students Federation of India were arrested when they tried to stage a rail roko here on Wednesday, protesting against Angipath scheme.

The SFI cadre, led by district secretary M. Vasanth Surjith, said the scheme was a prelude to privatising defence sector, which would take away job opportunities of the youth and make India’s borders vulnerable.

They were later released by the police.


