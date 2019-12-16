SFI cadre held for bid to block rail traffic

TIRUNELVELI

Police arrested 42 cadre of Students’ Federation of India, including a woman, when they attempted to block rail traffic at Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Monday to protest against the BJP-led Union Government’s Citizenship Amendment Act.

When the SFI functionaries, led by Tirunelveli district president Sathya, tried to enter the railway junction while raising slogans against the CAA, the police stopped them forcibly. As they could not move further, the SFI cadre raised slogans against the CAA and courted arrest.

Since the SFI had planned to mobilise their cadre from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts for the protest, the police had made elaborate security arrangements around the Tirunelveli Railway Junction, which had been cordoned off with steel barricades.

A good number of policemen had been deployed along all four platforms also. Youth who were walking towards the railway junction with backpacks were stopped and inquired.

Condemning the attack unleashed by the Delhi police on the students who protested against the CAA in New Delhi recently, students of Sadakkathullah Appa College struck work and boycotted the classes on Monday.