Plan to revitalize Nanguneri SEZ

TIRUNELVELI

03 July 2021 17:06 IST

The State Government, which is working on removing bottlenecks, if any, in attracting industrial investments to the State, will consider the idea of organizing investors’ meet exclusively for industrial investments in southern districts, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday after discussing with entrepreneurs and industrialists from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on the investment opportunities in these two districts, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was keen on attracting industrial investments, was working to ensure ease of doing business by removing bottlenecks and giving new incentives to potential investors.

The Chief Minister, who was in constant touch with the industrial biggies and the heads of various foreign consulates to discuss the industrial investments, had promised them that the offer by the State would be attractive and irresistible. Since they were impressed with the government’s dealing with the COVID-19 by ensuring the unhindered functioning of all export-oriented units across the State, they had promised to bring in hefty investments.

After the then DMK government established the Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone in 2001 and the Gangaikondan Information Technology Special Economic Zone in 2006, no step was taken during the past 10 years under the AIADMK rule. The Tamil Nadu government was keen on attracting hefty investments to these two SEZs, in Gangaikondan Industrial Growth Centre and the Chennai – Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor.

“If we are able to attract huge investments to this region – either to the SEZs or in the industrial corridor – it will rejuvenate small ancillary industries to give employment to more people directly and indirectly. We’re planning for mini Tidel Park for this region’s rejuvenation,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to the high land cost of ₹ 30 lakh per acre in the Nanguneri SEZ, he said the campus, now having only 18% occupancy even after 20 years, should grow rapidly for which the government would play the facilitator’s role effectively.

He also unveiled his plans for imparting technical skills to the entrepreneurs and the workforce coming out of the educational institutions to make them industry-ready. “This skill development training for youths will effectively bridge the gap between the employees and the employers”.

“Our ultimate goal is creation of 1 lakh new jobs per year by attracting investments or through expansion of existing businesses. We’ll achieve it any cost,” he assured.

Speaker M. Appavu, Collector V. Vishnu, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, industrialists Gunasingh Chelladurai and Sanjay Gunasingh participated.