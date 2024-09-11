ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual harassment of student; 2 teachers arrested

Published - September 11, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Palayamkottai police have arrested two teachers of a government-aided higher secondary school for sexually harassing a student.

 After two teachers of a government-aided higher secondary school in Palayamkottai allegedly sexually harassed a student, he informed his parents, who filed complaint with Palayamkottai police.

 Subsequently, the police picked-up teacher Nelson, 55, of V.M. Chathram and A. Robert, 48, a temporary teacher from Vannarpet here for interrogation. As the police reportedly found that both of them had sexually harassed the boy, they were arrested on Wednesday evening.

 Meanwhile, the school management suspended Nelson while terminating from service temporary teacher Robert.

