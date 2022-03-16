Sexual harassment of girl student; teacher held

THOOTHUKUDI

The Thisaiyanvilai police have picked-up the teacher of a government-aided school for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student of the school.

Since the teacher was yet to be arrested under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act due to the pressure being exerted by the local politicians, unrest prevails in the town.

According to the relatives of the victim, mathematics teacher S. Muthiah, 43 of Ayyaneri near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, who is working in the government-aided higher secondary school being run by a Mutt in Thisaiyanvilai for the past six years, sexually harassed a class 9 student “by sitting next to her in the classroom and touching her inappropriately”.

As the harassment that started on last March 13 continued everyday, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother and told her that she would commit suicide if the agony did not stop forthwith.

“Agitated over this, her relatives attacked Muthiah on Tuesday midnight, in which the teacher sustained injuries. He went to a private hospital in Thisaiyanvilai where a deep wound above the left eyebrow had to be sutured. After the medical treatment, he was taken to the Thisaiyanvilai by the police,” said a person witness to this incident.

A relative of the victim alleged that the police, following extreme pressure being exerted by a politician from Thisiayanvilai, were yet to register case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Meanwhile, P. Karpagam, Tirunelveli district secretary of All India Democratic Women’s Association has sent an appeal to the Tirunelveli District Collector V. Vishnu seeking registration of case under the POCSO Act against Muthiah.

Besides registering case under POCSO Act against the teacher under question, due police protection should be given to the victim and her family. Complaint boxes should be fitted in the all the schools especially the school in which Muthiah is working. Committees comprising social welfare department officials, organizations like AIDWA, NGOs etc. should be constituted in the schools to receive complaints pertaining to sexual harassment, Ms. Karpagam appealed.