May 03, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Family of a 5-year-old girl, who was sexually harassed by a 13-year-old boy, staged dharna in front of the District Collectorate on Wednesday seeking protection from the family of the minor perpetrator.

According to the victim’s parents, a 13-year-old boy from their area sexually misbehaved with their 5-year-old daughter on April 29 and the police subsequently arrested the boy based on a complaint from them.

“Even as the boy has been kept in the government juvenile observation home, the boy’s family is issuing death threat to us. They ransacked our house. Even though we filed a complaint again with the police, no action has been taken against the boy’s family. Hence, we decided to submit a petition to the Collector seeking his intervention,” the affected family members said.

As the police deployed at the entrance of the Collectorate stopped them from entering the Collectorate, they staged dharna there. Heated argument broke-out between the police and the members of the affected family. Finally, the police allowed them to submit the petition in the Collector’s Office.

“Besides sexually misbehaving with our child, the boy’s family is threatening us everyday. We are living in fear as the police are not ready to ensure our protection. The law-enforcers, instead of being guardians of the affected, brazenly support the family of the boy, who has been accused of sexually misbehaving with a 5-year-old girl, who is still under medical treatment. We seek protection from these aggressors,” they said.