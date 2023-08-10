ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual harassment charge against school teacher

August 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanniyakumari police have started investigating the sexual harassment complaints against a teacher of a government primary school near here.

 The police said a teacher of government primary school at Kottaaram near here allegedly sexually harassed a few girl children, who told their parents about their ordeals. As the parents came to the school on Thursday and raised slogans demanding action against the teacher under question, tension prevailed for a while.

 Inspector of Police, Kanniyakumari, Shanthi rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitated parents and the teachers of the school.

 Based on the complaints filed by a few parents, the police have started the investigation.

