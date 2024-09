Radhapuram police have registered a case against a BJP functionary, who allegedly sexually harassed a woman who was working in his field.

The police said BJP functionary Selvakumar of South Kumbilampadu near Radhapuram sexually harassed the woman farmhand when she was harvesting vegetables in his field on Monday.

After escaping from Selvakumar, the victim filed a complaint with Radhapuram police, who are on the lookout for the accused.

