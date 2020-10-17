Sexual assault: four held

TENKASI

17 October 2020 19:26 IST

The Tenkasi All Women Police have arrested four persons, including a youth on a charge of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

Police said S. Subburaj, 26, from a village near Tenkasi sexually assaulted the girl, his neighbour, in March. When she became pregnant, the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother Ramalakshmi, 40, who picked up a heated argument with Subburaj and his parents Sundararaj, 56, and Mariammal, 49.

When the trio agreed to pay ₹2 lakh to her to bury the issue and asked her to abort the foetus her daughter was carrying, Ramalakshmi agreed to it and the unborn baby was terminated medically.

On coming to know about this, the village health nurse filed a complaint with the Tenkasi All Women Police who picked up the girl and her mother for inquiry. When the crime was confirmed , the police arrested Ramalakshmi, Sundararaj, Mariammal and Subburaj, who was enlarged on bail only recently in the case pertaining to the sexual assault of his wife’s younger sister.