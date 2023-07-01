ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual abuse of minor girl; three held

July 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons from a village near Kazhugumalai have been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl.

 Police said R. Kaliraj, 26, A. Pandi Selvam, 23, and L. Paulraj, 35, all from Vallinayagapuram near Kazhugumalai sexually abused a 16-year-old girl separately with the fake promise of gifting her mobile phone and dresses. After suffering from severe stomach pain, the girl told her mother about the sexual abuse she was undergoing.

 Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, the Kovilpatti All Women Police arrested the trio and remanded them in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US