July 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Three persons from a village near Kazhugumalai have been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl.

Police said R. Kaliraj, 26, A. Pandi Selvam, 23, and L. Paulraj, 35, all from Vallinayagapuram near Kazhugumalai sexually abused a 16-year-old girl separately with the fake promise of gifting her mobile phone and dresses. After suffering from severe stomach pain, the girl told her mother about the sexual abuse she was undergoing.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, the Kovilpatti All Women Police arrested the trio and remanded them in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.