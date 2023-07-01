HamberMenu
Sexual abuse of minor girl; three held

July 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons from a village near Kazhugumalai have been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl.

 Police said R. Kaliraj, 26, A. Pandi Selvam, 23, and L. Paulraj, 35, all from Vallinayagapuram near Kazhugumalai sexually abused a 16-year-old girl separately with the fake promise of gifting her mobile phone and dresses. After suffering from severe stomach pain, the girl told her mother about the sexual abuse she was undergoing.

 Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, the Kovilpatti All Women Police arrested the trio and remanded them in judicial custody.

