Sexual abuse of girls: AIDWA members lay siege to school

MADURAI

A day after police arrested one of the trustees of a private home on a charge of sexually abusing minor inmates, members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Tuesday laid siege to a school in Samayanallur, seeking action against two teachers who did not act on the sexual assault complaints of the girls, who are their students.

The protesters, led by AIDWA State secretary S.K. Ponnuthai, said that it was a crime under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, as the teachers, with whom the students shared their plight, did not report it to the headmaster and the police.

“Had the teachers acted immediately, the sexual assault could have been curtailed,” Ms. Ponnuthai said.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (Melur) A. Meenavathi, who arrived at the spot, pacified the agitators. The AIDWA members demanded that proper counselling be given to the students and complaint boxes be installed at the school to prevent such incidents in future.

“The teachers said that they feared that the confidentiality of the victims would be jeopardised if they lodged a police complaint. They have been warned for their negligence,” Ms. Meenavathi said. A report would be sent to the Collector for further action, she added.

Ms. Meenavathi promised to include members of voluntary organisations and the AIDWA in the school management committee that would meet every month to discuss various issues and look into complaints of students.

The DEO also said that Childline number 1098 would be publicised among the students.

To a demand for providing scholarship for the affected students to continue their studies, the DEO said that it would be taken up with higher authorities.