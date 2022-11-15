Sewage water stagnates near Meenakshi temple, says CPI(M) 

November 15, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADURAI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staged a protest here on Tuesday against sewage water stagnating on East Chithirai Street along Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple for over three months now.

“Devotees are forced to walk through the muck and stink. With the recent spells of rain and absence of storm water drains, rainwater gets mixed with sewage and stagnates on the road, much to the inconvenience of the public,” said party functionary C. Jeeva. The filthy puddles had become breeding grounds for mosquitos too, he said.

“It takes at least eight hours for the rainwater to recede,” he said and charged the Corporation of not constructing proper storm water drains under Smart Cities Mission. “ We are taking to the street since no action was taken despite petitioning the authorities, including Corporation Commissioner,” he said.

District committee member P. Gopinath said though Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan inspected the area last week, no action was taken. The protestors also raised slogans demanding repair of street lights on this street.

“When ‘Karthigai Deepam’ is celebrated next month, more devotees will throng the temple. But drinking water and toilet facilities are grossly inadequate for a big temple of this stature,” said Mr Jeevan.

Corporation officials held talks with the protestors and assured them that mobile toilets would be set up, drinking water supply streamlined and their other demands met within 15 days. District committee member U.S. Abu Tahir and other party workers were present at the demonstration.