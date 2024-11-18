ADVERTISEMENT

Sewage water enters wards at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital

Published - November 18, 2024 07:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

Sewage water at antenatal ward of Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Due to frequent blockage in the sewage lines of the Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, sewage water tends to overflow into wards and rooms of the hospital.  

Hospital sources said that cleaning work has to be carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) every now and then whenever a blockage complaint was raised with them.  

“From the maintenance fund, ₹ 3.5 lakh was allocated initially and handed over to the PWD department to carry out sewage line cleaning works, but despite this, they hesitate to do the cleaning work properly,” sources said.  

To facilitate easy cleaning and to remove chokes effortlessly, about 150 chambers at 10 feet to 15 feet distance were placed on the sewage line, they added.  

As it was a hospital where hundreds of people visit every day, blockages happen even every week, but only when it was cleaned at least once in every month, the problem would not swell to the level of overflowing into wards, sources noted.  

“Though PWD attends complaints of sewage blocks, they are not rectifying them properly. They put the blame on the hospital for dumping napkins, clothes and plastics in the sewage,” they added.  

Since it was a public place, restrictions could be placed only to a certain extent, so when a problem took place, it was the responsibility of the concerned departments to resolve the issue, source said.  

Rajesh, a patient from Bryant Nagar, who complained of bad smell in the antenatal ward due to the leakage of sewage water, said, “When I went along with my pregnant wife to the hospital last week for her delivery, they could not withstand the unpleasant odour. Again, when we went there on Monday for admission we witnessed the same problem.” 

“As we complained to the doctor they have changed our room and other patients’ rooms,” he added. 

Senior doctors at the hospital said they had informed the PWD officials about the problem, but no one had attended to it.  

“If it is just another government office, it will not be a problem, but as it is a hospital, the unhygienic environment can cause serious health issues. So, PWD should step in quickly to clean all the chambers to avoid encountering a similar problem in the near future,” the doctors added.  

A PWD official said that the cleaning works were started and steps would be taken to de-clog the entire sewage line.

