Sewage treatment plant will be step up, authorities tell HC

November 04, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation petition that complained about sewage mixing with a waterbody in Pudukkottai district after the authorities told the court that a sewage treatment plant would be set up. The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Ravi of Aranthangi of Pudukkottai district. The petitioner complained that for the past two years sewage was getting mixed with Vairivayal kanmai. He said that people were dependent on the kanmai and it was a major water source in the region. Agricultural activities were being affected, owing to pollution, he said. A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel were told by the authorities that a sewage treatment plant would be set up and the process was under way. Taking note of the same, the court directed the authorities to expedite the process and disposed of the petition.

