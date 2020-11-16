Sewage stagnates along retaining wall on Vaigai South Bank Road

Madurai

16 November 2020 21:49 IST

It used to be directly discharged into the Vaigai whenever pumping station is overloaded.

A stench of nauseating sewage permeates the air as one takes a ride on Vaigai South Bank Road at Ismailpuram. Huge pools of sewage have been stagnant for the past six months along the retaining wall which has been constructed by Madurai Corporation as part of the Smart City project, complain residents.

P. Kaliappan of Ismailpuram says the area has been plagued with a faulty drainage system for many decades. “The sewage from the area is usually pumped to Santhaipettai pumping station. Earlier, sewage used to be directly discharged into the Vaigai whenever the pumping station was overloaded. But, since the construction of the retaining wall, sewage could not be discharged into the river, resulting in sewage stagnation along the wall,” he says.

The stagnated sewage has proved to be a breeding spot for mosquitoes, causing severe inconvenience to the residents, says S. Amuthavalli, a shopkeeper along the stretch.

Water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic weed that usually thrives on contaminated water, has wildly grown on the Vaigai near Obula Padithurai. On Monday afternoon, froth and foam floated near the sluice of the check dam constructed near Albert Victor bridge.

Mr. Kaliappan says a huge volume of froth floated on the river a couple of days before Deepavali. “The residents as well as the civic body authorities indiscriminately discharge sewage into the river,” he says.

Huge mounds of garbage are found piled up on the South Bank Road. A. Govindaraj, another resident, says many people dump household garbage outside the dumper bins. “The Corporation workers also do not come regularly to collect the waste from these spots,” he complains.

With the widening of the Vaigai South Bank Road, the entire stretch is riddled with potholes. “It will be better if the officials take up temporary patchwork on the road,” says Mr. Govindarajan.

City Engineer S. Arasu says there is a proposal to construct a new underground drainage system in the area. Other issues in the area will also be addressed immediately, he says.