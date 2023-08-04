Sewage spill near Narayanapuram may soon be a thing of the past

August 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

For a long time, commuters travelling below the Natham flyover have found it tough to cross the stretch near Ramakrishna Mutt. At the little intersection, where a lane coming from a private gated community in Narayanapuram meets the Natham Road, lies a manhole which for more than four months has been spewing sewage.

On certain days, one can even see the dark sewerage gurgling and accumulating on both sides of the road especially near the Ramakrishna Mutt, where the road is slightly uneven. The overflowing waste also collects near the Chinna Puliyankulam Kanmai across the road.

During the rainy season it turns into a ticking time bomb. With rain water mixing with the sewage, vehicle users on the stretch have a tough time, says Dr. Rajanna, a resident. A foul smell permeates the atmosphere and it turns into a fertile spot for mosquito breeding, he adds. For walkers, the stretch turns into a nightmare.

Before NHAI renovated the Chinna Puliyankulam Kanmai, residents allege that sewage coming from households in and around the gated community was being let out into the kanmai.

With the refurbishing of the kanmai, the sewage, according to Senthil Kumar, Councillor of Ward 13, is being let out in the old UGD line. “The old line laid for a smaller number of populace, has a very limited carrying capacity and due to the additional load being let into it, the manholes are overflowing”, he says. He rues the fact that though the issue has its origin in Ward 15, it is residents of Ward 13, who are bearing the brunt.

Vasuki Sasikumar, Zone 1 Head, Madurai Corporation, says that for long it has been an irritant for the residents. The issue has been brought up numerous times at the council meeting but nothing much has happened. “Corporation officials say that under the Namakku Naame Thittam, an alternative arrangement will be made but it is yet to see the light of day, she adds.

But according to Bhuvaneswari, Councillor of Ward 15, relief is in sight. Two days ago, ₹ 12 lakh has been sanctioned and a contractor has been assigned. “The work will begin soon on laying an alternative sewage line, which will take the waste emanating from the area via Kalankarai to the sewage pumping station in Valluvar Colony”, she says.

