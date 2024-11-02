Sewage reversal from UGD into houses causes health issues, say Meenakshipuram residents

In the aftermath of recent rains which lashed most parts of the Madurai city, another major public health issue has emerged in the form of sewage water.

Many streets were seen flooded with rainwater and sewage water. Rainwater was drained from streets and low-lying areas thanks to the continuous efforts by the Corporation workers. Now, the problem of clogging in Underground Drainages (UGDs) could not be solved.

In some areas like VOC Nagar near Meenakshipuram, low-lying houses have experienced sewage water reversal from the UGD pipelines.

J. Jhansi, a resident of one of the housing complexes, said that the problem of sewage water reversal was new here.

“Though it is a low-lying building, only rainwater has entered the premises so far, which would be drained in a day or two. But sewage water entering the building is a major health issue as many of the families here live with children,” she added.

They could not even use their hands or deploy other household methods as they were dealing with sewage water containing even the faecal matter released from houses, she noted.

“Adults are also experiencing skin allergies and rashes as they have been staying in the same area surrounded by sewage water for more than a week now,” Ms. Jhansi said.

K. Vasanthi, a widower residing alone with her granddaughter, lamented that she was raising her granddaughter with the money she earned from selling dosa and idli batter.

“After the girl’s mother passed away, I have taken the responsibility of raising her. Now, since I prepare the batter in the house, people knowing the situation in my place hesitate to buy batter, fearing unhygienic preparation,” she added.

Though they were not to be blamed as they looked for their own welfare, the loss of a week’s earnings put her in a critical situation, Ms. Vasanthi said.

J. Leo Prakash said that two weeks ago when the problem first emerged, the Corporation workers made a temporary solution by clearing the water way, but again after the rains, the problem has resurfaced.

K. Murali Ganesh, Councillor of Ward 25 , said that the problem was due to the irresponsible disposal of clothes, sanitary napkins, vegetable waste from the households into the sewage line.

“Though we clear the UGD pipeline using rods and wires, the waste thrown without segregation creates the same problem again and again,” he added.

Adding to this, he said that the UGD line at that area was built about 18 years ago when the population was just 10,000, but at present, there are 40,000 residing in the area.

“Understanding the problem, the public should also cooperate with the Corporation to end the issue permanently. Owing to the narrow roads, even the sucker vehicle usually used to remove the clogging in the UGD manholes cannot be deployed in the area,” he added.

He said that they were planning to use a thick rope like material to clear the UGD way.

