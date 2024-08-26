GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sewage from UGD line floods road near Mattuthavani

Published - August 26, 2024 10:07 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Sewage gushing out from an underground drainage line on 120 Feet Road at Surveyor Colony near Mattuthavani in Madurai on Monday.

Sewage gushing out from an underground drainage line on 120 Feet Road at Surveyor Colony near Mattuthavani in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Sewage water overflowing from an underground drainage (UGD) line inundated a portion of 120 Feet Road at Surveyor Colony near Mattuthavani in the city on Monday.

People from nearby commercial establishments said sewage with bad odour kept flowing from the partial opening of the UGD line lid throughout the day. As the portion of the road was filled with sewage for about 10 metres, passing vehicles splashed the water into shops on the roadside.

A Madurai Corporation official said clogging inside the UGD line would have caused the sewage overflow. He said the line would be declogged and the overflowing sewage cleared soon.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.