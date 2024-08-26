Sewage from UGD line floods road near Mattuthavani

Sewage water overflowing from an underground drainage (UGD) line inundated a portion of 120 Feet Road at Surveyor Colony near Mattuthavani in the city on Monday.

People from nearby commercial establishments said sewage with bad odour kept flowing from the partial opening of the UGD line lid throughout the day. As the portion of the road was filled with sewage for about 10 metres, passing vehicles splashed the water into shops on the roadside.

A Madurai Corporation official said clogging inside the UGD line would have caused the sewage overflow. He said the line would be declogged and the overflowing sewage cleared soon.