Sewage enters dwellings in Dindigul

June 08, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The sudden rainfall in parts of Dindigul district on Wednesday resulted in unpleasant smell in the air in residential colonies, especially in MRR Nagar in Ward 22 in Dindigul Corporation after sewage overflowed on the stretch and inundated low lying houses.

Following complaints, Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari and her team of officials inspected the spot on Thursday.

Thanking the Commissioner for instant response, a resident Rohanya Banu said that the sudden rain on the previous evening (Wednesday) had resulted in both the rain water and gutter flowing on the roads. As the flow increased late evening, the water entered into the dwellings.

Another resident claimed that the Odai Palamon the Batlagundu stretch was damaged and as a result the water in the Aranmanaikulam breached inside their colony.

Many others claimed that the problem of sewage mixing or entering some houses has existed during every rainy season. “Whenever, we informed the civic authorities, there was no response. We have no other choice, but to live with the stench till it drained the following day,” they charged.

After visiting a couple of dwellings in the MRR Nagar, the Commissioner directed the Health Inspector Rangaraj and team to pump out the drainage from the houses and prepare an estimate for laying under ground drainage.

Corporation Councillor Bilal said that the issue was taken up with Mayor J. Illamathi in the previous council meeting and had assured to solve the issue permanently.