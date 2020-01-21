‘Sevvai Pongal’ celebrated

The Sevvai Pongal, an event where hundreds of women from the Nagarathar community get together and cook sweet pongal in brass pots atop firewood stoves, was held at the Kannudaiya Nayagi Amman temple at Nattarasankottai near here on Tuesday.

As per the tradition, the village Nattarasankottai celebrates Sevvai Pongal on the first Tuesday of the Tamil month of Thai. As members of the community have settled in various parts of the country and all over the world, this is an occasion when they all come to the village and celebrate the festival together.

Other community women were also involved in the festival in a designated space outside the arena. Special poojas were performed to the presiding deity of Kannathal or Kannudaiya Nayagi at the temple.