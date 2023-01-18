Sevvai Pongal attracts hundreds of Nagarathars from across globe

January 18, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Sivaganga

Nagarathars, members of a trader community, from various parts of the globe thronged Nattarsankottai for the Sevvai Pongal held on Tuesday.

“It is a mega get-together of our community for people who live in different continents,” said Nattarasankottai Nagarathar Trust secretary, L. Sivaraman (75).

People who could not make it to their native place even for Pongal or Deepavali, do not miss the Sevvai pongal, held on the first Tuesday after pongal, that is being held for over two centuries, he said.

They make pongal, at the Kannathal temple.

“Every married man is considered a unit ( pulli) of the community and their names are chosen based on a draw of lots. The family chosen as the first family would get a special slot in front of the temple to make the pongal in an earthen pot,” Mr. Sivaraman said.

“Even if they are vegetarian, this family will have to make a goat sacrifice to the temple,” he added. This family will also be accorded the first respect at the temple.

A total of 914 families made the pongal and offered their prayers at the temple along with some 200 families from other communities as well.

Sivaganga Collector, P. Madhusudhan Reddy, came to the event on a bullock cart.

Special cultural events were also organised on the occasion.