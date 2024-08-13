Severed head of missing farmer found

In a shocking incident, the severed head of a farmer, C. Poovaiah (47) of Ganapathi Sundaranachiyarpuram, was found near a bridge at Mudangiyar Road here on Tuesday.

The farmer had gone missing since August 8 when he went to his coconut farm.

Even as Seithur police had launched a search for the missing farmer after his wife, Selvi, 43, lodged a complaint on Saturday, the severed head placed for public viewing sent chill down the spine.

The police said that Poovaiah had a quarrel with Balakrishnan, 47, of the same village after his cattle that used to graze used to stray into Poovaiah’s farm.

Even on Thursday, when the cattle entered his farm, he had shouted at Balakrishnan.

In a fit of anger, Balakrishnan, and his relatives, Eswaran, 21, and Thalapathi, 19, had assaulted him. Later, they strangulated his throat with a cloth in which the farmer died.

The trio then dumped his body in a secluded place in the foothills of Periya Perumbumalai. The next day, they feared that someone could notice the body and tried to bury in the same spot.

However, after three days, foul odour started to emanate from the burial place.

The trio thought that the proximity of the burial spot near the farm might lead the police to them. Hence, they wanted to divert the police attention, Rajapalayam Deputy Superintendent of Police, G. Alagesan, said.

Accordingly, when they tried to exhume the body, the decomposed body led to its head getting severed on Monday.

The trio took it and placed it on Mudangiyar Road, some five km away from the burial spot under Rajapalayam north police station limits, with the expectation that the police might get confused and they could go scot-free, the DSP said.

However, all the three have been arrested by Seithur rural police.