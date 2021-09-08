Madurai

Severed head of baby found

Madurai

Severed head of a baby was found carried by a stray dog near Income Tax Office at Bibikulam here on Wednesday.

A boy who got curious about a dog carrying something strange chased it after which the dog dropped the head and fled at around 1 p.m., the police said.

The police suspect that the head could be that of a baby that could have been buried in a shallow pit and it got exposed. Or else, the body could have been dumped among garbage by someone.

Based on a complaint of the village administrative officer, Bibikulam, Tallakulam police have registered a case and handed over the head to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.


