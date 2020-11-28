Several streets of Kattabomman Nagar waterlogged

Madurai

Several low-lying streets of Kattabomman Nagar in Sellur were waterlogged on Saturday, following the heavy downpour witnessed in the city on Friday night.

The residents of Kattabomman Nagar said that excess water from the nearby Panthalkudi channel overflowed onto several nearby streets from the early hours of Saturday.

P. Soundaram, a resident, said that the residents had to endure severe hardship as they had to wade through ankle-deep stagnant water. "As stagnant water entered several residences, insects and reptiles also entered their homes," she said.

P. Kamali, another resident, said that few households locked their homes and temporarily left to other areas because of the stagnant water.

A Corporation official said that excessive water was flowing through the Panthalkudi channel, which carries the surplus from the Sellur tank to the Vaigai. "Our efforts in removing stagnant water from the Kattabomman Nagar turned futile as water is continuously overflowing from the Panthalkudi channel. We are hoping for the water flow to reduce in the Panthalkudi channel," be said.

City Engineer S. Arasu said that the water stagnation issue in that area will be addressed immediately. "But, in majority of the low-lying areas the rainwater receded by 45 minutes," he added.

The district recorded an average rainfall of 33.16 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Mettupatti recorded the highest rainfall of 92 mm.

The downpour also destroyed several acres of paddy crop in Karuppayurani and nearby areas, said S. Dharmaraj, a farmer from Karuppayurani.

A senior official from the Public Works Department said that several tanks in the city had a surplus following the heavy downpour.

The traffic movement across Kalpalam bridge and the alternative road laid for Kuruvikaran Salai causeway were restricted due to water overflowing on them.