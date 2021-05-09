Several mourn COVID death of pregnant doctor

MADURAI

09 May 2021 21:54 IST

Colleagues, patients and the locals mourned the loss of P. Shanmugapriya, Medical Officer of Anuppanadi Primary Healtlh Centre, who died of COVID-19-related complications on Saturday evening. She was eight months pregnant, and her foetus could also not be saved.

Shanmugapriya was a frontline COVID-19 warrior, and gave samples after she developed some symptoms. Initially the test result returned negative. City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan said she applied for maternity leave in the end of April. However, later she was admitted to a private hospital as she tested positive. As her condition became critical, she was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital. However, she died due to COVID-19-related complications on Saturday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

A doctor at the GRH said she was not administered COVID-19 vaccine as she was pregnant.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin issued a statement late on Saturday condoling her demise.