Seventh death anniversary of Abdul Kalam observed

Collector Jhony Tom Varghese pays floral tributes to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at his memorial at Peikarumbu near Rameswaram on Wednesday.

July 27, 2022 22:10 IST

Marking the seventh death anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, his family members and government officials offered homage at his memorial at Peikarumbu near Rameswaram on Wednesday.

Ramanathapuram Collector Jhony Tom Varghese, senior police officials and political party functionaries paid floral tributes to Kalam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DMK district secretary and MLA Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam, Paramakudi MLA S. Murugesan, AIADMK Mandapam union secretary Janakiraman, AMMK secretary Mahendran, BJP State executive committee member V. Muraleedharan and Abdul Kalam Vision India Party (AVIP) founder V. Ponraj also paid tributes to the former President.

Around 200 people performed silambattam between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the occasion.