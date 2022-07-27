Madurai

Seventh death anniversary of Abdul Kalam observed

Collector Jhony Tom Varghese pays floral tributes to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at his memorial at Peikarumbu near Rameswaram on Wednesday.
Staff Reporter RAMANATHAPURAM July 27, 2022 22:10 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 22:27 IST

Marking the seventh death anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, his family members and government officials offered homage at his memorial at Peikarumbu near Rameswaram on Wednesday.

Ramanathapuram Collector Jhony Tom Varghese, senior police officials and political party functionaries paid floral tributes to Kalam.

Advertisement
Advertisement

DMK district secretary and MLA Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam, Paramakudi MLA S. Murugesan, AIADMK Mandapam union secretary Janakiraman, AMMK secretary Mahendran, BJP State executive committee member V. Muraleedharan and Abdul Kalam Vision India Party (AVIP) founder V. Ponraj also paid tributes to the former President.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Around 200 people performed silambattam between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Madurai
India
Read more...