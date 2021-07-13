Seven youths nabbed for attack on shopkeeper

MADURAI

13 July 2021 21:00 IST

Seven youths were nabbed on the charge of attacking a shopkeeper, Mydeen, of Panaikulam near Othakadai in Madurai district.

The youth had demanded the shopkeeper to give cigarettes for free and threatened him of dire consequences. A wordy altercation led to assault on Mydeen. The video, which went viral on social media, drew the police attention.

Advertising

Advertising

Superintendent of Police Baskaran directed the Othakadai police to register a case and search for the suspects. Othakadai police station Inspector Ananda Thandavan and team zeroed in on the suspects at Mangulam. While nabbing seven of them, two, when attempting to escape, suffered injuries, police said.

The names of the accused were given as Paramaguru, 20, of Tirumohur, Tamilarasan, 23, of Malayalathanpatti, Sankar Ajay, 19, Vishwa, 20, Harish, 20, and Alagar, 22, all from Tiruvadavur and a 17-year-old boy.

Police investigations also revealed that the gang had possessed five swords. Based on their confession, it was revealed that they had indulged in waylaying a goods vehicle at Karuppayoorani and the driver was robbed of his mobile phone. Similarly, a car driver, who had parked at Nelliyendalpatti to attend nature’s call, lost his two-sovereign gold chain to the gang.