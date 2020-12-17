Seven-year RI for bank fraud

Madurai

17 December 2020 00:34 IST

Special Judge for CBI Cases, Madurai, M. Sivaprakasam on Tuesday sentenced Niyaz Khan alias Abdul Razack to undergo seven years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹35 lakh for his involvement in a bank fraud case.

The CBI had registered a case in 2002 based on a complaint from Canara Bank alleging that the accused, including a senior manager and other officials of the bank and private persons, in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy presented 20 forged cheques for the total amount of ₹1,17,69,751 and withdrew the amount in respect of 13 cheques. An alleged loss to the tune of ₹6.58 lakh was caused to the Bank.

Earlier the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Madurai had convicted three accused in the case and sentenced them to undergo seven years rigorous imprisonment. A fine of ₹35 lakh was also imposed on them.

Since accused Niyaz Khan was absconding at the time, the case against him was split. After apprehending Niyaz Khan, he was made to face the trial leading to the present conviction, said a CBI release.