ADVERTISEMENT

Seven-year jail term for five in counterfeit currency note case

March 21, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Sessions Court in Periyakulam on Tuesday awarded seven-year jail term for five people involved in a counterfeit currency note case of 2011.

The Judge, K. Mariappan, also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on each of them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to prosecution, during a vehicle check on 29 January 2011, the Periyakulam police intercepted two vehicles, including an SUV with a Kerala registration number, on Periyakulam - Devadanapatti Road at Kumbakarai junction.

The team found that M. Selvam alias Karthik (28) of Sivaganga, V. Ganesan (33) of Gobichettipalayam, S. Samikannu (42) of Valparai, R. Selvam (27) of Coimbatore, G. Navamanikandan (32) of Theni, who were travelling in the vehicles, were in possession of counterfeit currency notes with a value of ₹4.50 lakh.

The prosecution said that they were also in possession of fake precious stones which they were carrying with an intention to cheat people.

After interrogation, the police also arrested few others also. Two persons accused in the case, Karuppadurai and Deva alias Deva Irakkam, died during the hearing of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US