Seven-year jail term for five in counterfeit currency note case

March 21, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

An Assistant Sessions Court in Periyakulam on Tuesday awarded seven-year jail term for five people involved in a counterfeit currency note case of 2011.

The Judge, K. Mariappan, also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on each of them.

According to prosecution, during a vehicle check on 29 January 2011, the Periyakulam police intercepted two vehicles, including an SUV with a Kerala registration number, on Periyakulam - Devadanapatti Road at Kumbakarai junction.

The team found that M. Selvam alias Karthik (28) of Sivaganga, V. Ganesan (33) of Gobichettipalayam, S. Samikannu (42) of Valparai, R. Selvam (27) of Coimbatore, G. Navamanikandan (32) of Theni, who were travelling in the vehicles, were in possession of counterfeit currency notes with a value of ₹4.50 lakh.

The prosecution said that they were also in possession of fake precious stones which they were carrying with an intention to cheat people.

After interrogation, the police also arrested few others also. Two persons accused in the case, Karuppadurai and Deva alias Deva Irakkam, died during the hearing of the case.