Seven-year imprisonment for six in fake currency note case

April 23, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A Tenkasi court has awarded seven-year imprisonment to six persons who tried to circulate counterfeit currency notes.

 When the police were conducting vehicle check at Veerakeralampudur in 2016, they seized counterfeit currency notes from R. Ayyappan, 37, of Idaiyarthavanai, K. Sermalingam, 50, and J. Moses Rajkumar, 44, of Thayarthoppu, M. Manikandan, 37, of Sankarankoil, S. Veerapandian, 37, and S. Rajendran, 52, of Rajapalayam and arrested them.

District Additional Sessions Magistrate Mareeswari awarded seven-year imprisonment to the accused on Tuesday.

