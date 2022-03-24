Seven TNTJ functionaries seek anticipatory bail 

A day after two Madurai district functionaries of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail after a member had issued threats to the Karnataka High Court judges who delivered the judgment in the Hijab case, seven members of TNTJ from Ramanathapuram sought anticipatory bail.

Justice K. Murali Shankar adjourned the hearing in the petitions filed by Ramanathaputam members Al Malik Baizul, Thoufeek, Syed Naina, Yasar Arabath, Abbas, Seeni and Althaf Usain. Thiruvadanai police in Ramanathapuram district had booked the case against them under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

They were booked based on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector of Police Ganesan. He said the members of TNTJ had approached the police seeking permission to stage a demonstration against the Karnataka High Court’s judgment in the Hijab case. The police denied permission to the members.

However, the TNTJ members staged a protest on March 18 and condemned the judgment. During the protest, a member issued threats to the High Court judges who delivered the judgment in the Hijab case. The petitioners denied the allegations levelled against them and claimed that they were innocent. The hearing in the case was adjourned by a week.