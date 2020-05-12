Seven test positive in Theni district

THENI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Theni district on Tuesday. Collector M. Pallavi Baldev said while one of the new cases, tested at a check post, was found to have come from Gujarat, the others had been to other districts.

They are all from Odaipatti panchayat and Devadanapatti panchayat. The areas have been declared containment zones.

Virudhunagar district reported four new positive cases, including two pregnant women. With this the total number of positive cases registered in the district has increased to 44. Thirty-one patients have been discharged and 13 persons are under treatment.

Among the four fresh cases, two are from Chennai. While a pregnant woman from a place near Aruppukottai had returned long back from Bengaluru, baby shower function was held for her on Monday. “The infection was detected when the antenatal mother was tested as a precautionary measure. The source of infection and her contacts are being traced now,” Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said.

Meanwhile, a couple who had returned from Chennai three days back have also been tested positive. The families were planning for baby showering function for her in Tiruthangal.

Three patients tested positive in Tirunelveli district. One person from Ervadi and another person from Koodankulam were found to have contracted the viral infection when they were tested while crossing the check-post at Gangaikondan. The third patient is from North Vijayanarayanam near Munanjipatti.

With this, the total number of COVID–19 positive cases from the district has increased to 93. While 30 patients are being treated at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the others have been discharged.

In Dindigul, Collector M. Vijayalakshmi said two cases from Choolapuram in Gujiliamparai block tested positive. Preliminary inquiries revealed that they had been to Gujarat and returned home recently. They had been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Karur, she added.

The total number of positive cases in Thoothukudi has touched 35 with addition of two new cases on Tuesday. Eight of them are now undergoing treatment at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Tenkasi district recorded one new positive case and the toll of the district is now 53. The new patient, a woman, is from Poigai near Kadayanallur. Thirty of the patients have been discharged from hospital.

Kanniyakumari district’s tally has moved to 26 with one person testing positive on Tuesday. Nine patients are under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam.