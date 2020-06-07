Seven test positive in Madurai

Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday. The total number of cases stands at 298.

The new cases include a member of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit at Madurai airport. The 26-year-old man had fever for three days, said Collector T. G. Vinay. The six others - one woman and five men - hailed from S. Alangulam, Vilachery, Sellur and Bethaniapuram.

The largest number of discharges on a single day took place on Saturday as 33 people tested negative for COVID-19 during the final test at Government Rajaji Hospital. The Collector said that 21 people were discharged on Friday and 12 on Saturday. The number of active cases stands at 66.

The number of fresh cases in Thoothukudi continued to increase in feverish pitch as the district added 14 more infections, all indigenous cases, on Saturday. The district now has 137 cases, all undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Kanniyakumari added 10 more cases - five each of indigenous and imported cases - to take the total to 87. The district has 32 cases under treatment.

Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts added two cases each, both indigenous. While Tirunelveli’s tally touched 384, Tenkasi’s stands at 100. The districts have 55 and 15 active cases respectively as on Saturday.

With the discharge of 17 patients from various hospitals, the number of active cases has come down to 29 in Virudhunagar district. Though four new cases were reported on Saturday, three cases were cross notified to other districts. Now the tally stands at 144 with 115 cases having been discharged.

In Theni district, six patients were discharged from Government Medical College Hospital.

Five cases were reported from Dindigul district and four from Ramanathapuram. All indigenous cases, they had contacts with persons who had tested positive.

Sivaganga district had no fresh case and only five persons are under treatment as 30 patients have been discharged so far.