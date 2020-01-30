Seven suspected contract killers nabbed

The police have nabbed a team of seven suspected contract killers when they were roaming around in a car with lethal weapons in the town on Wednesday.

On getting information about intrusion of a team of contract killers into Thoothukudi, they intensified vehicle check across the district since Wednesday. When a team was conducting vehicle check at Rajagopal Nagar in the evening, they signalled a sports utility vehicle to stop. As the car sped away, the police intercepted the SUV at Anna Nagar Second Street after a chase.

When occupants were picked up for interrogation, they were identified as T. Bose, 41, of Mela Alangaarathattu, L. Sivaperumal alias Siva, 22, of Tirunelveli Town, M. Govindaraj, 24, of Kammaalankulam near Tirunelveli, K. Vijaya Ganesh, 25, of Rajajipuram, D. Seetharamakrishnan, 23, of Pudhuparaiyadi in Tirunelveli, V. Palaniraja, 24, of Poolithevan Nagar near Thaazhaiyooththu on Tirunelveli outskirts, his brother V. Marimuthu Karthik, 22, all supporters of late C. Pasupathi Pandian, founder of Devendrakula Velaalar Kootamaippu.

The police seized lethal weapons from them besides confiscating the SUV in which they were travelling.

They found that the team, which was roaming around in the car owned by a person from Anna Nagar, had camped at Aruppukottai, Vilaaththikulam and Thoothukudi for a while and were about to murder a person from Vilaaththikulam Pudhur.

“We suspect that they are contract killers as five of them are facing criminal cases including murders. After taking money from a person, they had been moving around to find the suitable place to waylay the target before which they have been nabbed,” sources said.

After being grilled by the police, they were produced in the court to be remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.