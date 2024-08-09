ADVERTISEMENT

Seven students faint as perfume bottle breaks inside classroom

Published - August 09, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven Plus Two students of S.R.M. Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Shencottai fainted after a perfume bottle accidentally broke inside the classroom on Friday.

A Plus Two student who had brought a perfume bottle to the classroom accidentally dropped it, which broke on the impact. As the strong odour of the perfume spread inside the classroom, seven students fainted and the others ran out of the classroom.

After being administered first aid at Shencottai Government Hospital, the affected students were referred to Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be ‘stable’.

Shencottai police are investigating.

