Seven Sri Lankans detained

THOOTHUKUDI

Seven Sri Lankans, who were staying in a godown here, have been detained by the police as they were found to be staying here after their visa lapsed.

Sources said Tharuvaikulam Marine Police, who recently seized a sizeable quantity of sea cucumbers on four different occasions, were on the lookout for Meera Sha of Lourdammalpuram. When the police went to his godown at Lourdhammalpuram, they found the Sri Lankans there.

The Sri Lankans – Wilfi, 51, Quintas, 30, Antony Rubasinghe, 37, Wickramasinghe, 34, Arockiam Pikurade, 39, Chanmida Appu, 43 and Ravichandra, 44, all from Mannar district – reportedly told them that Meera Sha had brought them here for poaching sea cucumbers in the Gulf of Mannar.

The seven persons, who came here before the lockdown on business visa, could not return due to COVID-19 outbreak even as their visa expired on May 25. Meera Sha is still at large.