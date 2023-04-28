HamberMenu
Seven Sri Lankan Tamils arrive at Dhanushkodi

The newly arrived comprised two families from the island nation; with this batch, the total number of occupants of the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre stands at 245

April 28, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The seven Sri Lankan Tamils, who landed at the second islet off Dhanushkodi on Friday.

The seven Sri Lankan Tamils, who landed at the second islet off Dhanushkodi on Friday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Claiming that many essential commodities such as milk and rice continued to be sold at exorbitant rates in Sri Lanka, two families comprising seven persons, including an infant, from the island nation reached the Indian waters in the early hours of Friday.

One of the Sri Lankan Tamils, Vanitha (38), wife of Newton William (43) of Theerthakarai Mullaitheevu, told The Hindu at the Marine Police Station, Mandapam, that they took the hard decision of selling their house as a last resort. “Milk was sold at 350 Sri Lankan Rupee (SLR) per litre and rice at 250 SLR per kg. We had to spend at least 3,000 SLR every day for a family of five for survival . Since it was very difficult, we sold the house and decided to come here,” she added.

After paying four lakh SLR to an agent, the family got into a vessel on Thursday night and got dropped somewhere near the Dhanushkodi islet in the Indian waters around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Mr. William said they had some relatives in Dharmapuri district, but they had come to India for the first time. With no job guarantee, life was miserable in Sri Lanka and though India had sent food and medicines, they did not reach many families.

There were no signs of normalcy returning in Sri Lanka in the near future, he claimed, citing the rise in prices of essential goods. The couple with three children — Dhoni (10), John (8) and Vishal (15) — were given accommodation at the Rehabilitation Centre, Mandapam.

Another tired looking woman, Shalini (19) and her 18-month-old child Aashish, also reached Dhanushkodi in a vessel. They were all rescued from the islet by Indian Coast Guard personnel. All the seven persons were brought to the shore in a hovercraft used for surveillance along the International Maritime Boundary Line.

A Revenue Department official at the Rehabilitation Centre said with the arrival of the seven persons, the total number of occupants stood at 245. One person died last year due to age-related ailments.

The State government has been providing shelter, food and daily allowance to the occupants and their movements are being screened by Central and State intelligence agencies.

