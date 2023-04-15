Seven police personnel injured in stone pelting at Periyakulam

April 15, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Theni

Seven police personnel were injured when two groups of people, who came to garland B.R. Amedkar statue started to pelt stones on them as the police chased them away after a clash broke out between them at Periyakulam on Friday night.

The official vehicle of the Inspector of Police, Periyakulam, an 108 ambulance parked on the police station premises and several vehicles, case properties, were damaged. Windscreen of a government bus was damaged in the stone pelting and a moped was set on fire by the armed mob.

Theni Superintendent of Police Pravin Umesh Dongare, said situation was under control and 60 people have been arrested on both sides on charges of attempt to murder and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, two groups of people, one from T. Kallupatti and another from Patalammman Kovil Street came to garland the statue near Periyakulam old bus stand. After a verbal quarrel, they started to fight and the police, after failed attempts to stop them, started to use force to chase them away. The mob from both sides then started to pelt stones on the police at around 10 p.m.

Inspector of Police, Periyakulam Meenakshi, her driver, and three constables from Armed Reserve police, sustained injuries. While the inspector and her driver were treated as outpatients, the others have been admitted to the Government Hospital at Periyakulam. Two of them sustained head injuries.

Later, more police personnel from Sivaganga and Dindigul districts were deployed and 67 people were picked up at night.

After enquiry, seven of them were let off and 60 of them were arrested in three separate cases, two registered in Periyakulam police stations and one in Thenkarai police station, the SP said.

Vehicular traffic into Periyakulam town was suspended as precautionary measure in the night and were let through by-pass road. The SP said prompt action by the police prevented any further clash or damage to public property as over 700 persons had gathered at the spot.

Special teams have been formed to identify the rioters using video footages of CCTV cameras for further arrests, he added.