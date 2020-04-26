Seven new positive cases in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district has registered the second highest number of fresh positive cases — seven — on Sunday.
Of them, four entered the district from other districts using e-passes on false grounds, Collector R. Kannan said.
A sixth case has been recorded from Kumarapuram village. Officials suspect that the case may have been the main source of infection in other cases.
Meanwhile, the district administration has started screening all people trying to enter the district. It has decided to keep outsiders for a day in quarantine till their swab test results come out.
On Sunday, mass disinfection was carried out across the district, with focus on the 18 containment zones.
The district has reported 32 positive cases, including 10 persons, who have been discharged from hospital after recovery.
