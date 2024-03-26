Seven more file nominations for Virudhunagar LS seat

Seven more persons filed their nominations on Tuesday for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Among them were the alternative candidate for DMDK, R. Azhagarsamy, and K. Suresh of Bahujan Samaj Party. Others were independent candidates. With this, 18 persons have filed their papers with Returning Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan.
Wednesday is the last day for filing nomination. While the scrutiny of nominations would be done on Thursday, the last day for withdrawal of papers is on Saturday.
