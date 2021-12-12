Seven held with country-made bombs

Virudhunagar

12 December 2021 17:38 IST

Virudhunagar district police have arrested seven persons, including two history-sheeters, M. Madhavan (39) and J. Manimaran (36) of Vadamalakuruchi, for making country-made bombs.

Four country-made bombs were also recovered from them on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police, led by Sub-Inspector of Police, V. Veerachamy, Virudhunagar Rural police station, raided the farm of a retired teacher at Pullalakottai in the early hours of Saturday.

They found the accused with four bombs and also in possession of some raw materials, including aluminium powder, iron balls, paste and thread. The police said that the accused, who were involved in criminal cases, were planning a revenge attack on their rivals.

All the seven were arrested under the provisions of Explosives Substances Act.

One held with sword

Meanwhile, the Koomapatti police have arrested one, U. Tamarai (34) of Ramasamyapuram, with a sword.

A police party, led by Koomapatti Sub-Inspector of Police, N. Ramkumar, intercepted him as he was moving in a suspicious manner.

The police said that the arrested person was involved in many criminal cases, including murder, and was carrying the weapon as he feared retaliation from his enemies.

He was arrested under the provisions of Indian Arms Act.