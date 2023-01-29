Seven held, six kg of ganja and ₹26,000 cash seized; police say accused had purchased it from Andhra Pradesh

January 29, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THENI

Seven persons including three women were arrested on charges of selling ganja in Gudalur Vadakkuradha Veedhi in Theni district here on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, Gudalur Inspector Pitchai Pandian had formed a special team and SI of Police Balasubramanian and two policemen were on surveillance along the Vadakkuradha Veedhi in their jurisdiction.

When two suspects, identified as Subramani (25) of Gandhi Market, Tiruchi, and Arunpandian (26) of Ariyamangalam also from Tiruchi, were standing near a two-wheeler, the police team interrogated them and as the statements were contradictory, they checked the bike only to seize two kgs of ganja. Based on their confession, the police searched the house of Ranjitha wife of Navinkumar on the Vadakkuradha Veedhi, where they seized four kgs of ganja from her.

Another team searched their accomplice whose name was given as Murugeswari (47) wife of Renganathan and seized ₹26000 cash allegedly realised from sale of the narcotics and mobile phones. The police also arrested Murugeswari’s son Ranjith Kumar (24).

Speaking to reporters, the police said that the prime accused Prabhu son of Pandian had reportedly purchased the narcotics from an agent in Andhra Pradesh. They had planned to sell the ganja to their accomplices in Tiruchi and other pockets. Discreet probe would bring out more light on the crime.

The police also impounded the two-wheeler. The names of the arrested were given as : Subramani, Arunpandian, Prabhu, Ranjitha, Sivaranjani Murugeswari and her son Ranjith Kumar.

A senior officer said that their bank accounts and the mobile phones were being examined.